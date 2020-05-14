Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.97 million.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. Tricon Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 30,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,649.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 833,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,739,207.57.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

