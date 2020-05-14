Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.84 on August 13th

Treatt plc (LON:TET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 507.28 ($6.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.53. Treatt has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $305.23 million and a PE ratio of 34.51.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

