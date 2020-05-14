Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.84 on August 13th

Treatt plc (LON:TET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 507.28 ($6.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.53. Treatt has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $305.23 million and a PE ratio of 34.51.
Treatt Company Profile
