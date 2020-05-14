TransAlta (TSE:TA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of C$606.00 million for the quarter.

TA opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.73. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$11.23.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 61,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$489,979.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$673,162.14. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 254,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,029,066.36.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.