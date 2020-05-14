TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOWN. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TowneBank by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

