TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

