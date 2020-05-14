Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $10.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tivity Health traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $9.99, 1,447,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,791,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Insiders have bought 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

