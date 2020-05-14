The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.43.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

