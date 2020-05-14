TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 5.1%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $21.26, approximately 172,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,744,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 238,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
