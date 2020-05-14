Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TMPL opened at GBX 663 ($8.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 637.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 6.76 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,495.60 ($19.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 26.42.

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Shefaly Yogendra purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,392 ($3,146.54).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

