Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teleflex by 13.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $337.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.83. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

