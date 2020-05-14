Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $2,641,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $20,084,745. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,033,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $319.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

