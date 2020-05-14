TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.50. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 113,038 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

