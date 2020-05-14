Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Insider Jennifer Lawrence Buys 1,864 Shares

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) insider Jennifer Lawrence purchased 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 536 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.04 ($13,142.65).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.74) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 539.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 442.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $673.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73. Team17 Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 635 ($8.35).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Team17 Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

