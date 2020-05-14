Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $7.50 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

