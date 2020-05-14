Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,372 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.