Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 314,216 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,216 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of WFC opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.