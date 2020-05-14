Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 128,860 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

