Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,647 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rollins were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 97,499 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,100,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,560,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.