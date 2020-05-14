Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 366,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 63,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

