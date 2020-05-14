Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Equitable worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after buying an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director George Stansfield acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,000.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

EQH opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.