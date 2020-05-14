Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 234,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

