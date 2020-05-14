Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $109.34 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $179.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

