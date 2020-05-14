Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.