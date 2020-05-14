Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masco were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

NYSE MAS opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.