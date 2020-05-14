TD Securities Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$41.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJ. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE SJ opened at C$31.92 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$23.34 and a one year high of C$48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.45.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

