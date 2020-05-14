TD Securities Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$13.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$8.27 on Monday. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.57.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.