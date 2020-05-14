TD Securities Increases Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$0.50

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HNL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of HNL opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

