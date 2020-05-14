TD Securities Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$105.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.11.

TSE WSP opened at C$85.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

