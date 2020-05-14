Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Down to $13.92

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.92. Tapestry shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 1,657,110 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.