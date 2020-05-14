T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 30th

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.94 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

