T.F & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. (BMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on June 5th

T.F & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from T.F & J.H. Braime’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMT opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.12. T.F & J.H. Braime has a 52 week low of GBX 1,180 ($15.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,676 ($35.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,251 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,581.44.
T.F & J.H. Braime Company Profile
