T.F & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. (BMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on June 5th

T.F & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C. (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from T.F & J.H. Braime’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMT opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.12. T.F & J.H. Braime has a 52 week low of GBX 1,180 ($15.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,676 ($35.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,251 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,581.44.

T.F & J.H. Braime Company Profile

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

