Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to “Positive”

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

