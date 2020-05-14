Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,644 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,990 shares of company stock worth $3,611,636. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

