Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

