Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $120,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

