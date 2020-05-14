Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,912 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

