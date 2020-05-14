Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 16,583 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

