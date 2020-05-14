Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

