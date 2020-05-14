Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 87,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $63,481,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of COP stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.