Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

