Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $102,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 875,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after buying an additional 291,410 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

VOYA opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

