Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

