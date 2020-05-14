Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 20,900 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

