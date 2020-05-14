Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 145,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after buying an additional 276,250 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

