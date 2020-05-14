Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $785,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

