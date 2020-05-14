Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wipro by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

WIT opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.