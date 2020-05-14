Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $189.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

