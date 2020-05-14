Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 123.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Textron by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

