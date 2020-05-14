Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

