Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.